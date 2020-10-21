Jimmy Garoppolo has 'a lot of emotions' going into 49ers-Patriots game

Jimmy G has 'a lot of emotions' going into 49ers-Pats game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Obi-Wan has moved on to Tampa Bay, but Palpatine still lurks over the New England Patriots.

Jimmy Garoppolo was set to be the next great Patriots quarterback after Tom Brady, continuing to learn from Bill Belichick. Somehow, someway, Brady beat Father Time and the Patriots couldn't afford to keep Garoppolo waiting in the wings. '

Sunday marks Garoppolo's first time facing the Patriots since Belichick famously traded the QB to the 49ers on Halloween 2017.

It's clear Garoppolo has been thinking about this game for quite a while now, too.

"I'm really excited about it," Garoppolo said Wednesday on KNBR's "Murph & Mac" show. "I've seen this one on the calendar for a while. Excitement, a lot of emotions going on with this one. It'll be a cool experience.

"Wish the circumstances were a little different with fans and everything like that, but it will still be real cool to see some familiar faces back there. Get back to the old stomping ground. It's crazy how life can change in three years."

Garoppolo spent 3 1/2 seasons backing up Brady after the Patriots picked him in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He started just two games for New England, winning both contests while also throwing five touchdowns to no interceptions. Though he fell short with the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, Garoppolo did win two championships as a Patriot.

Belichick seemed to always believe in Garoppolo. The legendary coach reiterated that to Bay Area media this week, too.

"Everybody here had a lot of confidence in him," Belichick said Monday of Garoppolo in a conference call with Bay Area reporters.

"It’s one of those situations where you’re not able to keep all the players, based on the situation that’s set up, which is understandable. I’m glad that it’s worked out for him and San Francisco. I hope it doesn’t work out on Sunday."

Garoppolo showed his mutual respect for his old coach Monday, and he clearly was honored to hear Belichick's kind words.

"Whenever coach says something along those lines, coming from him, it means a lot," Garoppolo said. "Just the respect I have for him with his football knowledge, all the experience he's had throughout the NFL, his resume speaks for himself. "Coach and me, we always had a good relationship. Obviously, being a defensive coach, there'd be some battles in practice, things like that with iffy calls that would go to the defense's way. But it was all in good fun.

"Coach, he taught me a ton. Got nothing but respect for the guy. He's first-class all the way, and everything you could ask for in a coach, he was about it."

The 49ers will travel to Foxboro to face Cam Newton, Belichick and a desperate Patriots team looking for a win at Gillette Stadium. New England is the latest tough opponent on San Francisco's schedule as the 49ers face a grueling seven-week stretch that began last week when they beat the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium.

Though it's clear these two always will have respect for one another, Garoppolo will look to prove he can get the best of his old boss, while Belichick tries to prove he's just as great of a coach without Tom Brady. Let the battle begin.