Jimmy Garoppolo to locker room with ankle injury

The 49ers are turning to Nick Mullens at quarterback in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Jimmy Garoppolo came up limping after being sacked by Alton Robinson in the third quarter of the game and went to the locker room before the 49ers were back on offense. The team is calling him questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Garoppolo missed two games with an ankle injury earlier this season and was pulled from his return game because he clearly wasn’t 100 percent.

Garoppolo was 11-of-16 for 84 yards and an interception on Sunday. The Seahawks lead 30-7 with more than 13 minutes left to play.

