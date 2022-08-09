Jimmy Garoppolo listed on 49ers' depth chart only because he has to be

Simple reason why Jimmy G still listed on 49ers' depth chart originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers on Tuesday released their first unofficial depth chart of the summer.

The list is so unofficial that when 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was asked how much time he spends on it, he answered, “Zero.”

The rankings at the team's quarterback position are obvious: starter Trey Lance, followed by backup Nate Sudfeld and rookie Brock Purdy.

The fourth player listed is Jimmy Garoppolo.

“If he’s on the depth chart, it’s because he has to be,” Shanahan said of Garoppolo.

All 90 players on the 49ers roster are listed on the depth chart, which explains why Garoppolo is even mentioned.

Lance is slated to see action in the 49ers’ first and third preseason games, Shanahan said. Sudfeld and Purdy could play in all three games.

Garoppolo will not suit up.

The 49ers hope to trade Garoppolo, who has been medically cleared to practice following shoulder surgery in March.

But the 49ers have no plan for Garoppolo to take part in any practices or games this summer. And the club does not plan on him being on the roster when the season begins.

Garoppolo is not taking part in meetings during training camp, Shanahan said, nor does he have any updated playbook materials.

The 49ers will create an immediate savings of $25.55 million on the salary cap if Garoppolo is traded or released before Week 1 of the regular season.

