Jimmy Garoppolo is back at practice.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said his quarterback will go through a limited practice Wednesday.

Garoppolo was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain in Week Two against the Jets. He has missed the past two games.

The 49ers hope he can return this week. They need him.

Nick Mullens has started the past two games, but the 49ers pulled him after a shaky performance Sunday. C.J. Beathard finished up the loss to the Eagles.

Shanahan said he has decided which quarterback would start if Garoppolo is out again Sunday, but he won’t reveal that publicly.

Running back Raheem Mostert (knee) also will have a limited practice, Shanahan said.

Jimmy Garoppolo will have a limited practice today originally appeared on Pro Football Talk