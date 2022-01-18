Jimmy Garoppolo limited in 49ers' Tuesday practice due to shoulder

Jimmy G limited in 49ers' Tuesday practice due to shoulder originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was scheduled to be limited in practice Tuesday as the 49ers began preparations to face the Green Bay Packers in an NFC divisional-round playoff game Saturday night.

Garoppolo sustained what Shanahan described Monday as a mild right shoulder sprain in the second quarter of the 49ers' wild-card round playoff victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

"He had two throws that were off, and I personally don't think it had to do with his shoulder," Shanahan said of the second half of the 49ers' game against the Cowboys.

Linebacker Fred Warner was expected to be limited at practice on Tuesday with an ankle injury. There appears to be optimism that Warner will be available to play against the Packers.

Defensive end Nick Bosa remains in the NFL's return-to-play concussion protocol, but there appears to be optimism that he will be cleared before kickoff.

Limited

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (shoulder/thumb)

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

LB Fred Warner (ankle)

LB Al-Shaair (knee)

S Hufanga (knee)

LB Marcell Harris (Achilles)

CB Ambry Thomas (knee)

LB Greenlaw (groin)



No practice

DE Jordan Willis (ankle)



Nick Bosa remains in protocol — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) January 19, 2022

Cornerback Ambry Thomas showed up on the injury report with a knee injury. Shanahan said Thomas has a bone bruise but is expected to be all right.

Garoppolo completed 11 of 14 passes for 133 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions in the first half against the Cowboys. His production fell off dramatically after the shoulder injury.

In the second half, Garoppolo completed five of 11 pass attempts for 39 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.

The 49ers were the only road team to collect a victory in the first round of the playoffs last weekend. As the No. 6 seed in the NFC, the 49ers travel to Lambeau Field to face the top-seed Packers.

