Jimmy Garoppolo likely in, Trey Lance likely out vs. Colts

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday confirmed something that was already relatively clear. Jimmy Garoppolo is on track to start for San Francisco in Week 7 vs. the Colts, but he won’t likely be backed up by rookie signal caller Trey Lance.

Shanahan indicated Lance is probably not going to be ready for Sunday after spraining his knee in his Week 5 start in Arizona.

“We were hoping he could go this week. It doesn’t look like it,” Shanahan said. “He might have a chance at the end of the week, but I’d be surprised if he’s not ready to go until next week.”

The sprain in Lance’s knee was going to keep him out for one or two weeks per Shanahan. Week 7 will be the second week.

A bigger deal for Lance might just be getting on the practice field even in a limited capacity by the end of the week. Any practice time is good for him even if he isn’t going to suit up Sunday. Nate Sudfeld is in line to play the backup role for the second-consecutive game.

All signs pointed to Garoppolo playing Sunday, and Shanahan confirmed as much when discussing the plan for the quarterback going into practice.

“Yeah, it will be good to go out there and go full go today,” Shanahan said. “I know he’s limited because we have to make sure he can do everything, but we’ll have a much better idea today, but I’m pretty optimistic about it.”

Garoppolo hurt his calf in Week 4 and missed the second half of that game. He didn’t practice at all in the lead up to Week 5 and after a week off for the bye appears ready to take his spot back atop the 49ers’ depth chart for Sunday Night Football vs. the Colts.

