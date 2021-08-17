Jimmy Garoppolo 'likely' 49ers' Week 1 starter, John Lynch says

Lynch maintains Jimmy G 'likely' to be 49ers' Week 1 starter originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

General manager John Lynch on Monday poured a bucket of cold water on the hopes of those who want rookie Trey Lance to be the 49ers' starting quarterback in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions.

It's not that Lynch hasn't been impressed by what Lance has done thus far in training camp, and particularly his 80-yard touchdown pass in San Francisco's preseason-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday night. Rather, it's more that Jimmy Garoppolo hasn't given adequate reason to be bumped from the starting spot. Consequently, Lynch still expects Garoppolo to be the one under center in Week 1.

"Yeah. Jimmy’s done a good job, and it’s likely that he’s lining up Week 1 as our guy, that’s kind of the plan right now," Lynch told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami on Monday. "Obviously, things can change, but that’s where we’re at right now. He’s been tremendous, and this isn’t anything new, but we’ve talked about it a lot and everyone knows (his W-L record) when he’s been out there. He’s been very effective for us, and I think we’re seeing a better version now. Every day is big, every week is big and it’s more chance for evaluation. But he’s doing a nice job."

Garoppolo played the opening series against the Chiefs before giving way to Lance through the remainder of the first half. Though Lance had the bigger plays, the rookie also struggled in certain situations that Garoppolo obviously has more experience with.

Lance has a few more weeks of practice and two more exhibition games with which to make up ground, but as things currently stand, it's still Garoppolo's job to lose.

