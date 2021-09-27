There were 37 seconds left on the clock Sunday night after Kyle Juszczyk‘s touchdown put the 49ers up 28-27 and that proved to be enough time for Aaron Rodgers to pull out a victory for the Packers.

Rodgers hit two passes to Davante Adams for 52 yards to set up Mason Crosby‘s game-winning 51-yard field goal, which left the 49ers to reflect on a win that slipped through their fingers. Linebacker Fred Warner regretted not being able to get his hand on one of the throws to Adams and many lamented leaving time on the clock for the Packers to come back.

Juszczyk said “it really wasn’t something that was on my mind” as he barreled through defenders on his way to the end zone and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said “you’re not going to be upset at him for scoring” even though he did have the clock on his mind at the end of the game.

“Well, you’re always conscious of [the clock],” Garoppolo said, via 49ersWebZone.com. “In that situation, there’s a lot of different things going on. But yeah, game clock, you’re always trying to get it as low as you can. It’s just tough when you’ve got a guy like Aaron on the other side. You leave him any amount of time, you never know what can happen. I mean, the dude did it in 36, 37 seconds. You’ve got to tip your hat to him sometimes.”

The 49ers offense did its part by scoring the go-ahead touchdown. Their defense was less successful, which led to another feather for Rodgers’ cap before the night was out in Santa Clara.

Jimmy Garoppolo: You leave Aaron Rodgers any time, you never know what can happen originally appeared on Pro Football Talk