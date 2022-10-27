Jimmy Garoppolo, Kyle Shanahan need to fix trust issues, Steve Young says

Young: Jimmy G, Shanahan trust issues still holding 49ers back originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

If the 49ers want to head into their Week 9 bye with their Super Bowl dreams intact, the offense needs to show up in a big way against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

San Francisco's offense, which features weapons like "wide-back" Deebo Samuel, tight end George Kittle and now star running back Christian McCaffrey, has gone missing since pouring 37 points on the Carolina Panthers in Week 5 -- a convincing defeat that resulted in the Panthers firing coach Matt Rhule the next day.

49ers legend Steve Young believes there’s a disconnect between quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and coach Kyle Shanahan that needs to be addressed.

"There is, and when I say lack of trust between Jimmy and Kyle, what I'm saying is, and I repeat this all the time -- Mike [Shanahan] said this to me," Young said on KNBR on Wednesday. "I know that [Bills head coach] Sean McDermott has said it to Josh Allen. I know that Patrick Mahomes has heard this because Andy [Reid, the Kansas City Chiefs' head coach] told me this -- but turning to those guys and saying, 'I am going to be aggressive for four quarters. You protect me.'

"And that's that trust level. I don't think we're there."

One alarming stat that could signal the lack of trust between the two is the 49ers' difficulty overcoming late deficits during Shanahan's tenure.

Since 2017, the 49ers are 7-30 when trailing at halftime. San Francisco is just 4-31 when trailing after three quarters, and 1-30 when losing by three or more points entering the fourth.

"People start to see your game plan. You've got to kind of be iterative," Young said. "And then I think either Kyle has to go all in and say, 'I'm just going to do it. I'm going to let it rip the way I want to and take it where it comes,' or, 'I'm going to continue to manage through the second halves.'

"And that would speak to why we're not coming back in the fourth quarter and all of that."

On Sunday, the 49ers trailed 14-13 at halftime and 28-16 entering the fourth quarter.

The offense couldn't keep up with Kansas City and waved the white flag in the second half, being outscored 30-10.

"It's both of them, and they've got to figure out how to make those adjustments for each other so they can be more aggressive and create more opportunities and not kick field goals against the best teams," Young said.

Although the rival Rams are 3-3, they still are the defending champions and plan to make another deep postseason run.

Week 8 presents another opportunity for Shanahan to air it out.

