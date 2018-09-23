Kyle Shanahan reveals 49ers 'fearing ACL' injury for Jimmy Garoppolo

Moments after the 49ers lost 38-27 to the Chiefs, coach Kyle Shanahan admitted that he feared the worst on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who hobbled off the field with an apparent leg injury.

"With Jimmy, we're fearing ACL," Shanahan told the media Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. "We'll find out tomorrow. I haven't had a chance to talk to him yet. I feel for him."

Shanahan's comments came just moments about NFL Media's Ian Rapoport cited a source in reporting that the team feared Garoppolo had sustained a serious knee injury.

Garoppolo's day came to end midway through the fourth quarter Sunday, when he scrambled out of the pocket on a big third-and-goal play. With the 49ers needing two touchdowns to tie the score, Garoppolo decided to stayed in bounds instead of simply stepping out. He made a cut, and his leg buckled as he took a big hit from a Chiefs defender.

Jimmy G just got CRUSHED. (No flag) pic.twitter.com/BUC9nSmhMW — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 23, 2018

Jimmy Garoppolo scrambles on third down and takes a big hit before he can get out of bounds. He's injured on the play. #49ers #SFvsKC pic.twitter.com/yYlrg9haTO — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) September 23, 2018

Garoppolo appeared to be favoring his left leg, and backup quarterback CJ Beathard came in for one play.

A few minutes later, Garoppolo was put on a cart and taken to the locker room.

Story Continues

Jimmy Garoppolo got evaluated and just hopped on one leg down hallway into locker room. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) September 23, 2018

Garoppolo finished the game 20-of-30 passing for 251 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.