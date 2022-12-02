Jimmy Garoppolo on his knee: Feels great, baby

Charean Williams
·1 min read

Jimmy Garoppolo‘s knee was “pretty sore” on Monday. Today?

Feels great,” Garoppolo said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “Feels great, baby.”

The 49ers quarterback was a full participant on both practice days this week.

He took a hit on the side of his left knee from Saints defensive lineman Malcolm Roach during Sunday’s game, a hit Garoppolo and the 49ers thought was illegal. It’s the same knee Garoppolo injured in 2018.

The good news is Garoppolo is practicing without a brace, and he does not expect the injury to impact him Sunday against the Dolphins.

“It’s coming along,” Garoppolo added. “I feel pretty good with it.”

Jimmy Garoppolo on his knee: Feels great, baby originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories