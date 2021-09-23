Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk‘s decreased role and productivity in the 49ers’ opener was a topic of discussion last week and things didn’t really pick up much in Week Two.

Aiyuk was targeted twice after getting no balls his way in the opener and caught one pass for six yards. The start to the year has some concerned that the 2020 first-round pick is moving in the wrong direction, but quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said that those people should relax because Aiyuk’s time will come.

“I know there’s a lot of panic and things like that in the air, but if you were at practice every day consistently, and you saw what he can do, it’s really one of those things that one week it’s this guy’s game and next week, it’s another,” Garoppolo said, via 49ersWebZone.com. “That’s just kind of how the offense goes. But I think it’s truly just a matter of time.”

As long as the 49ers are winning, it will be easier to be patient about a lack of production for individual players but it wouldn’t be a bad development for Aiyuk to show some reminders of why he was such a high pick a year ago.

Jimmy Garoppolo: Just a matter of time before Brandon Aiyuk produces originally appeared on Pro Football Talk