Jimmy Garoppolo joins Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes in elite company after win

Jimmy G joins stat with Brady, Mahomes after another win vs. Rams

Jimmy Garoppolo always seems to show up against the Los Angeles Rams.

Garoppolo has never lost a regular-season meeting against the rival Rams in seven tries, the latest being Monday night's 24-9 victory at Levi's Stadium.

That perfect 7-0 regular-season record -- which does not include the 49ers' 20-17 loss to the Rams in last year's NFC Championship Game -- puts Garoppolo in impressive company.

He's tied with Tom Brady's dominance of the Dallas Cowboys for the third-best regular-season record (7-0) among active quarterbacks against a single opponent.

Only Brady's perfect history against the Atlanta Falcons and Patrick Mahomes' nine victories over the Denver Broncos ranks ahead of Garoppolo taking down the Rams.

In those seven games, Garoppolo has thrown for 1,788 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions, adding up to a 96.6 passer rating.

Garoppolo is averaging 255.4 passing yards per game against the Rams, his third-highest mark against any opponent he has played multiple times, trailing only the Arizona Cardinals (318) and Detroit Lions (260).

Garoppolo will put his perfect regular-season record to the test Oct. 30 when the 49ers visit Los Angeles in Week 8.

