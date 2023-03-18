Jimmy Garoppolo joins 'NFL Total Access' to discuss dawn of Raiders era in his career
Newly-signed Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo joins 'NFL Total Access' to discuss the dawn of the Raiders era in his career.
The Saints have agreed to terms with linebacker Ty Summers, the team announced Friday. Summers played three games for Jacksonville last season, posting four coverage stops, before New Orleans signed him off the Jaguars’ practice squad. He made two special teams stops in three games with the Saints. He entered the NFL as a seventh-round [more]
Jimmy Garoppolo is taking what he learned with the 49ers into his new Raiders role.
The 2023 NFL free-agent class includes some serious star power. Here's a look at the top 25 players set to hit the market this spring.
Rodgers' difficulties will soon be the Jets' problem, and the Packers will surely happy to be free of at least that part of employing him.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick has spoken highly of Mike Gesicki in the past.
George Kittle said his public goodbyes Friday with a touching Instagram post to his former 49ers teammates.
Despite his all-black outfit, Jimmy Garoppolo took some time at the beginning of his introductory Raiders press conference to address his 5 1/2 seasons in Red and Gold with the 49ers.
The Jets want Aaron Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers wants the Jets. The Packers don’t want Aaron Rodgers. This should be easy to resolve, right? It’s not. The Packers want a lot for Rodgers. They want more than they should, frankly. The Jets believe the Packers are being unreasonable. Per multiple sources, the Packers want a first-round pick [more]
Matt Harmon is joined by Fantasy Life's Dwain McFarland to look at all of the biggest moves from Wednesday and Thursday, starting off with a deep-dive on the Jets offense with Aaron Rodgers at the helm.
That whole Run it Back approach didn’t work out so well a couple of years ago. This one is much more sound, writes columnist Sam McDowell.
Yahoo Sports spoke to talent evaluators across the NFL, and they agreed on key points that will impact Elliott going forward.
The Eagles signed a backup quarterback, someone former coach Chip Kelly tried hard to trade for in 2015.
Would the Rams like to find a way to gracefully move on from quarterback Matthew Stafford? Perhaps. Have they? Nope. With the close of business coming and going on Thursday absent a roster move for Stafford, he’ll be on the team on Friday. Which means he’ll see another $57 million become fully guaranteed. Specifically, his [more]
Here’s something that happened fairly quietly on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. Quarterback Tom Brady is a free agent again. Because Brady didn’t do a one-year dummy deal aimed at spreading his $35.1 million cap number for 2023 over two years, his contract with the Buccaneers expired. He’s now a free agent. That retirement letter [more]
Before the start of free agency, running back Jamaal Williams said he hoped to remain in Detroit and Lions General Manager Brad Holmes said that the team also had interest in keeping the relationship going. That shared interest did not result in a contract, however. Williams signed a three-year, $12 million contract with $8 million [more]
The Eagles have taken some losses in free agency, but as improbable as it seems, they now are even stronger at cornerback. Earlier in the day, the Eagles agreed to a two-year, $42 million extension with Darius Slay. Slay himself had expected to leave as a salary-cap casualty a day earlier. He returns along with [more]
Tremaine Edmunds and D.J. Moore will get the headlines, but the under-the-radar moves Ryan Poles are a key part to the first step of a rebuild: Baseline roster competency.
The Cowboys have roughly $26 million in cap space to make other moves to bolster their roster via free agency or trades.
Robert Tonyan always knew he'd play for the Bears. The quarterback and tight end he joins in Chicago just made coming home that much easier.