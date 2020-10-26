Jimmy Garoppolo joins exclusive company by beating Bill Belichick

Jimmy G joins exclusive company with win vs. Belichick originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo joined some very exclusive company by way of the 49ers' 33-6 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick is regarded as arguably the best in NFL history, and he has the coaching tree to prove it. The man who has been leading New England since the 2000 season has numerous former assistants spread throughout the league, and he had a ridiculously impressive head-to-head record when coaching against them.

The same goes for Belichick and his former quarterbacks.

Entering Sunday's game at Gillette Stadium, Belichick was 7-1 all time in games against QBs that were drafted by and/or previously started for him, with Drew Bledsoe the only one to beat him.

After throwing for 277 yards in his return to Foxboro on Sunday, Garoppolo became the second to accomplish the feat.

It's a bit ironic that Bledsoe and Garoppolo share that connection. One was replaced by Tom Brady, and the other was drafted to eventually replace him.

