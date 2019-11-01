Jimmy Garoppolo joins elite NFL company and surpasses Tom Brady with this stat

It's Jimmy Garoppolo's World and we're all just living in it.

Tom Brady's former backup has steered the 49ers to an 8-0 start after the first five-touchdown pass performance by a San Francisco quarterback since Joe Montana in 1990 in the Niners' 28-25 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night.

Jimmy G also broke the internet with his postgame interview with FOX Sports' Erin Andrews after she's asked how it felt to be 8-0 ("Feels great, baby!" was his response). Be still our hearts.

The 8-0 starts by the Patriots and Niners halfway through the NFL season has led to plenty of speculation about a Garoppolo-Brady Super Bowl matchup and the storylines that would bring about. On Thursday, Garoppolo joined elite NFL company (and surpassed Brady in this one stat) by winning 16 of his first 18 starts. He's one of only five QBs to go 16-2 or better to begin his career. The others:

Daryle Lamonica: 17-1 with the Buffalo Bills and Oakland Raiders (1963-67)

Ben Roethlisberger: 17-1 with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2004-05).

Dan Marino: 16-2 with the Miami Dolphins (1983-84).

Roger Staubach: 16-2 with the Dallas Cowboys (1969-73).

Brady went 15-3, including playoffs, in his first 18 starts, which culminated in the Patriots' first Super Bowl title victory in 2002. No doubt Garoppolo would take that to start his first full season as a starter.

