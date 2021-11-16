Jimmy Garoppolo, Joe Staley have hilarious interaction after 49ers win

Jimmy G, Staley have hilarious interaction after 49ers win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

During Jimmy Garoppolo's postgame interview with NBC Sports Bay Area's 49ers Postgame Live, one of the quarterback's most adoring fans brought a sign down and set up behind him as he stood in a Levi's Stadium tunnel. NBC Sports Bay Area 49ers analyst Joe Staley, who protected Garoppolo's blindside his first three seasons with the organization, had to have some fun with his former QB as he wrapped up the conversation.

Staley wasn't done with the "Jimmy!! Marry me!" sign, as the woman made her way to the set of 49ers Postgame Live outside the stadium. Staley closed out the show by sending a message to Garoppolo over the airwaves.

"Since the Colts game, you've played unreal efficient football. And when you do that, you have messages that come out like this, you have signs that say 'Jimmy! marry me!' She's still here Jimmy, waiting for the proposal. Marry her, marry her, you can Jimmy, you're a single man," Staley exclaimed.

Garoppolo finished 15-of-19 for 182 passing yards and two touchdowns as the 49ers rolled over the Los Angeles Rams 31-10.