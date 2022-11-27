Jimmy Garoppolo, Jauan Jennings combine for tip-drill 49ers TD

Jimmy Garoppolo failed on a fourth-and-goal earlier in the first half Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

The 49ers’ quarterback was stopped when a play-action fake didn’t take.

He was much better later in the game when he threw a 5-yard TD pass to Jauan Jennings.

The pass wasn’t perfect and Tyrann Mathieu deflected it into the arms of Jennings.

The PAT gave the San Francisco 49ers a 10-0 lead over their NFC South opponent.

