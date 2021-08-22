Jimmy Garoppolo intercepted on 49ers' first drive vs. Chargers

Jimmy G throws high, intercepted on first drive vs. Chargers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

INGLEWOOD -- Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's opening drive on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers was going just fine until his third-down pass landed in the hands of the opposition.

The 49ers' offense went on a 15-play, 50-yard drive, and it could have lasted even longer. But Garoppolo's pass attempt to an open Brandon Aiyuk sailed high and off Aiyuk's hands.

Chargers rookie cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. collected the interception to end the 49ers' scoring threat to open the 49ers' first drive of Week 2 of the exhibition season.

Garoppolo completed three of six passes for 15 yards, including a third-down conversion on a 4-yard pass to tight end Charlie Woerner. He was under pressure, though the Chargers did not suit up star Joey Bosa for the game.

Garoppolo was on the run, and even picked up a first down with a 10-yard scramble.

The 49ers, who suited up just two halfbacks for the game, ran the ball eight other times on the drive. JaMycal Hasty carried five times for 14 yards, while Wayne Gallman had 6 yards on three rushing attempts.

Garoppolo was hit a couple of times while throwing. Chargers edge rusher Kyler Fackrell beat Woerner's block attempt to hit Garoppolo to force one interception. Fackrell again had a hit on Garoppolo when wide receiver Mohamed Sanu failed to offer any resistance against Fackrell on another incomplete pass.

The 49ers saw their drive continue when one third-down pass for Aiyuk resulted in a defensive holding penalty against Chargers cornerback Michael Davis.

The 49ers' plan called for Garoppolo to play one series, step aside for rookie Trey Lance, then return to action.

