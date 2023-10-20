Jimmy Garoppolo injury report on Oct. 20 'The Insiders'
NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero discuss the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo injury report on Oct. 20.
Ideally, the star wideout will be recovered in time to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.
The 2022 Offensive Player of the Year will miss the next four games with a hamstring injury.
Jimmy Garoppolo was sacked four times in the Raiders' Week 3 loss.
The Raiders had a scare with their star receiver in Sunday's game.
Tom Brady might have to wait a while longer to become a part owner in the NFL.
The Steelers are breathing a sigh of relief after QB Kenny Pickett reportedly sustained a bone bruise in his knee.
The Steelers had a long trip home from Las Vegas.
Kenny Pickett and the Steelers' offense looked much better on Sunday night in Las Vegas.
The "hip-drop tackle" is squarely in the NFL's crosshairs as the league continues its effort to make the game safer for its players.
Brian Burns. Pat Surtain. DeAndre Hopkins. Speculation is firing up surrounding these names and others. Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson distills what actually might happen based on what he's hearing.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 7.
"It's my first time being cored. Not surprising," Stewart said.
Adams avoided a fine earlier this month after he was seen yelling at an independent concussion doctor after being pulled from an Oct. 2 game.
The Saints had an ugly first half, but the game was tied late in the fourth quarter.
Jerry Jeudy said he didn't know Steve Smith wanted to apologize to him.
The Raiders receiver didn't come to Las Vegas to be a decoy. Believes a player of his caliber needs to more involved.