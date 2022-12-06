Jimmy Garoppolo injury opens Tom Brady-to-49ers door, Colin Cowherd believes

Cowherd believes Jimmy G injury opens door for Brady to 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Just over a day since Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, opinions on what San Francisco should do at quarterback have already started flying.

On Sunday, The Volume's Colin Cowherd discussed how Garoppolo's season-ending injury opens the door for another quarterback to lead the 49ers next season: Tom Brady.

"It creates clarity," Cowherd said. "The bad news is you're not going to win the Super Bowl.

"The good news is it is going to be a Trey Lance-Brock Purdy franchise going forward. Or Tom Brady."

Cowherd states that the rumors of Brady joining the 49ers will begin to heat up and gives the 49ers' front office an easier path to moving on from Garoppolo.

"There was so much indecision," Cowherd continued. "What do you do with Jimmy Garoppolo? Before the season, I said this about the 49ers -- they are the most interesting team.

"What do you do? Now, you have clarity."

This isn't the first time Cowherd has discussed the possibility of Brady joining San Francisco at some point.

On Nov. 11, Cowherd said on "The Herd" that the 49ers' acquisition of star running back Christian McCaffrey was a move made not just for this season but also as a way to lure the seven-time Super Bowl champion to the Bay next season.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer on Nov. 4 added that the 49ers "checks a lot of boxes" for the 45-year-old Brady to return to Northern California next year, should he choose to do so.

With Garoppolo potentially having played his last game with the 49ers and Trey Lance still recovering from his own lower leg injury, the onus now falls on San Francisco's front office to figure out the quarterback situation moving forward.

If Cowherd's comments hold merit, perhaps the 49ers' next quarterback has already been decided.

