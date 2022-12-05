Jimmy Garoppolo injury: 49ers players, NFL Twitter react to devastating news

49ers players, Twitter react to Jimmy G's devastating injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo’s tenure as the 49ers' starting quarterback for the 2022 NFL season began and ended in a span of 77 days.

Garoppolo exited Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins after getting sacked at the end of the 49ers’ first drive of the game. Moments later, the veteran QB was carted off the field and taken into the locker room.

After the game, the unimaginable was announced. Garoppolo suffered a broken left foot and will miss the remainder of the season.

The 49ers won the game 33-17, but it still was a somber feeling inside the locker room after the game.

While still trying to fully grasp the heart-wrenching news, his 49ers teammates tried to put their feelings into words.

49ers tight end George Kittle, who has a very close relationship with Garoppolo, had strong words about his QB and friend.

Former All-Pro cornerback and current analyst on Amazon Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football" Richard Sherman sent his well wishes to Garoppolo, along with the NFL world on Twitter.

Rookie QB Brock Purdy stepped in for the 49ers on Sunday and will be the third starting QB for San Francisco this season. He became the first-ever Mr. Irrelevant to complete a touchdown pass in the NFL, and will hope to do a whole lot more as the season progresses.

