Jimmy Garoppolo injury: 49ers players, NFL Twitter react to devastating news

49ers players, Twitter react to Jimmy G's devastating injury

Jimmy Garoppolo’s tenure as the 49ers' starting quarterback for the 2022 NFL season began and ended in a span of 77 days.

Garoppolo exited Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins after getting sacked at the end of the 49ers’ first drive of the game. Moments later, the veteran QB was carted off the field and taken into the locker room.

After the game, the unimaginable was announced. Garoppolo suffered a broken left foot and will miss the remainder of the season.

The 49ers won the game 33-17, but it still was a somber feeling inside the locker room after the game.

While still trying to fully grasp the heart-wrenching news, his 49ers teammates tried to put their feelings into words.

â€œWe just have to stick together.â€



Arik Armstead reacts to the Jimmy G news: pic.twitter.com/JilniZZEr6 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 5, 2022

â€œI love Jimmy.â€



- Brock Purdy on his relationship with Jimmy Garoppolo â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/6d62tDF9Vx — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 5, 2022

â€œThatâ€™s brutal. Itâ€™s brutal. I havenâ€™t been around a long time around here but I canâ€™t say enough good things about him.â€



Christian McCaffrey on Jimmy Gâ€™s season ending injury pic.twitter.com/PQc6zRcaJF — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) December 5, 2022

49ers tight end George Kittle, who has a very close relationship with Garoppolo, had strong words about his QB and friend.

â€œLosing him from the building will be tough. Heâ€™s the heartbeat of this team.â€ George Kittle #49ers pic.twitter.com/5wDj78k72W — Tracy Sandler (@49ersfangirl) December 5, 2022

Nick Bosa said he saw Jimmy G at halftime and it was emotional.



Said he had to force himself to block it out and keep going. #49ers pic.twitter.com/iBaPKO2cbW — Kate Rooney (@TheKateRooney) December 5, 2022

Mixed emotions following the win as Kyle Shanahan confirms that Jimmy G will undergo season-ending foot surgery. pic.twitter.com/aBFGghcHP6 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 5, 2022

Former All-Pro cornerback and current analyst on Amazon Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football" Richard Sherman sent his well wishes to Garoppolo, along with the NFL world on Twitter.

Really sad day for Jimmy G, who was on the precipice of a remarkable comeback season for his career. — Sourdeath Sam (@SourdeathSam) December 5, 2022

A true emotional roller coaster of a season. From thinking Jimmy would be on a new team, to accepting heâ€™ll be a backup, suddenly starting again, playing at a high level & now an abrupt ending. All the best with the recovery @JimmyG_10 â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/SMB9gSP3AW — Jimmy Garoppolo Fan Club (@JimmyGFanClub) December 5, 2022

That could have been the last time we see Jimmy G in a 49ers uniform. If so, thanks for the memories. Heal up. ðŸ’¯ pic.twitter.com/RQIoRd0L8k — Ryan G Hensley (@ryanghensley) December 5, 2022

Rookie QB Brock Purdy stepped in for the 49ers on Sunday and will be the third starting QB for San Francisco this season. He became the first-ever Mr. Irrelevant to complete a touchdown pass in the NFL, and will hope to do a whole lot more as the season progresses.