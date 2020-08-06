Left tackle Trent Williams blocked for 10 starting quarterbacks in his time in Washington. He now has a new team, arriving in San Francisco in an April trade, and a new quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, now to protect.

“I think the player he is well-documented, but as a person I think he is the most down-to-earth guy you’ll meet,” Williams said Thursday on a video conference, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com.

All Williams had to do was watch film of Garoppolo to know the 49ers have a quarterback of the present and the future. All Williams had to do was meet Garoppolo for the quarterback’s charisma and charm to strike him.

“He’s probably the hottest thing walking around this Bay Area,” Williams said. “He’s very laid-back, very welcoming guy. I can’t wait to get started.

“I feel like it’s going to be a blast. I can’t say enough good things about this team.”

The 49ers acquired Williams, a seven-time Pro Bowler, to replace all-decade player Joe Staley after his retirement.

Jimmy Garoppolo impresses Trent Williams originally appeared on Pro Football Talk