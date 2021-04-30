Jimmy Garoppolo immediately called Trey Lance to welcome him to 49ers

Kyle Madson
·2 min read
It appears Jimmy Garoppolo is ready to welcome any quarterback controversy in San Francisco. 49ers team reporter Keiana Martin on Thursday reported Garoppolo asked for Trey Lance’s numberGaroppolo asked for Trey Lance’s number immediately after the 49ers selected the North Dakota State quarterback to welcome him to the team.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have both said Garoppolo wasn’t happy about the club’s decision to jump up to No. 3 in the draft to take a quarterback, but the incumbent starter is now welcoming the competition.

Lance talked about Garoppolo in his post-draft press conference and expressed excitement to work with the veteran.

“I’m just focused on getting there, learning as much as I possibly can,” Lance told 49ers reporters in a video chat. “Getting to know Jimmy and the guys in the room and learning. Getting to know him, becoming close with him and like I said, just learning as much as I can. Then at that point, obviously competing.”

This situation isn’t new to Garoppolo, although he was once on the other side of it. He was a second-round pick of the Patriots out of Eastern Illinois in 2014 when Tom Brady was still there. Garoppolo wound up not playing any games his first two years, and only started a couple games in his third season because Brady was suspended.

There’s a significant difference in the situations though. Brady’s availability was on par with the rising and setting of the sun. He was also a multi-time Super Bowl champion. Garoppolo hasn’t been able to stay healthy with one full season under his belt in three years as the 49ers’ starter. He also lost his lone Super Bowl trip. Additionally, Garoppolo was a Round 2 choice. Lance is the third overall pick. The likelihood Lance is eventually traded away while Garoppolo sticks around is extremely slim. Despite the differences in the situations and the writing on the wall that Lance will be the 49ers’ starter sooner than later, Garoppolo appears to be ready to handle an uncomfortable situation professionally.

