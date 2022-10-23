Jimmy Garoppolo hits Ray-Ray McCloud for incredible TD pass
The 49ers offense went to work quickly following an interception by Talanoa Hufanga. They needed just four plays to go 34 yards to the end zone, but their TD wasn’t an easy one. On second-and-goal Jimmy Garoppolo was flushed out to the right and with a defender draped on him he floated a throw to the side of the end zone where WR Ray-Ray McCloud made a slick adjustment to dive and haul it in for a touchdown and a 10-0 49ers lead.