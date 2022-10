ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers are atop the NFC West. Garoppolo turned in a solid game today in Carolina, with two touchdowns and no interceptions, as the 49ers cruised to an easy 37-15 win over the Panthers. The win improves the 49ers to 3-2 and first place in the NFC West. The 49ers [more]