Jimmy Garoppolo hilariously avoided high-five with injured right hand

Tristi Rodriguez
·1 min read
Jimmy G hilariously avoided high-five with injured right hand originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo played through a thumb injury in Sunday’s 27-24 overtime win vs. the Los Angeles Rams, but did so carefully. 

During Sunday’s game, Garoppolo hilariously dodged a high five from 49ers guard Laken Tomlinson just in time. 

Tomlinson ran over to Jimmy G and was about to give him a celebratory high five, but Garoppolo quickly pulled back to avoid any contact. 

Powering through the injury to his right thumb, Garoppolo completed 23-of-32 passes for 316 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. 

Garoppolo initially sustained the injury in the 49ers' 20-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 23. 

The following week, rookie QB Trey Lance started and led the Niners to a 23-7 victory over the Houston Texans on Jan. 2. 

Jimmy G and the 49ers will face the Dallas Cowboys Sunday at AT&T Stadium on wild card weekend with hopes of continuing their season. 

