Jimmy Garoppolo helping Emmanuel Sanders get up to speed with 49ers

SANTA CLARA -- Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers are wasting no time getting two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders acclimated to the team and ready for his debut against the Panthers on Sunday.

The two players met during the joint practices in Denver during the preseason, but they will only have a few practices to get their timing down prior to Sunday's kickoff at 1:05 p.m.

Two seasons ago, Garoppolo arrived in Santa Clara midseason, so he understands what it's like to have to absorb Kyle Shanahan's offensive scheme quickly. Sanders has the benefit of having worked in a similar system in Denver with Rich Scangarello, the 49ers former quarterbacks coach. Garoppolo will offer his new target advice on how to approach the tall task.

"I'll do my best to, but receiver-quarterback is a little bit different in what you have to learn, specifics and that nature," Garoppolo said. "But yeah, anything I can do to help him. I'm going to put in the extra time with him, whatever it takes, really."

Garoppolo's willingness to go the extra mile already was evident during his first practice with Sanders. After a rep where they weren't on the same page and the two didn't connect, Sanders went back to chat with Garoppolo about it. Instead of moving on, the two did an extra rep of the same route and completed the pass.

Interestingly, the 49ers quarterback first received the news about the trade for Sanders from one of his brothers before he heard from the team. Garoppolo immediately started looking at some of Sanders' highlights and got excited about what the offense potentially could be able to do with the veteran on the field.

"He's a playmaker," Garoppolo said. "If you give him a chance on the ball, he'll make you look good. Just getting him in space, giving him opportunities to showcase his talents. He's fast, gets out and cuts quickly, runs good routes and so all those things. It's exciting."

The addition of Sanders upgrades a wide receiver corps that has struggled with injuries and production so far this season. The group as a whole only caught four passes in the team's 9-0 win in Washington. Tight end George Kittle leads San Francisco in receptions and receiving yards by a wide margin.

Garoppolo believes Sanders could take some pressure off of Kittle, who opposing defenses have keyed on. The third-year tight end has seen more than his fair share of double teams in the 49ers' six wins.

"Yeah, it'll be interesting to see how defenses line up," Garoppolo said. "If they change anything, tilt the safeties towards him, whatever it is. Yeah, we'll have to adjust during the game and see how that goes."

Until then, Garoppolo and his new target will be hard at work. After Sanders went through his physical in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, he quickly got to work with his new quarterback and the offensive coaching staff. No one seems to doubt that they will be able to produce once they hit the field together on Sunday.

"We've been grinding all morning," Garoppolo said. "He's picking things up quickly. It'll be a challenge, but yeah, it's great to have him in here."

