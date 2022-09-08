Jimmy Garoppolo is healthy, ready to serve as Trey Lance's 49ers backup

49ers' Garoppolo is healthy, ready to serve as Lance's backup originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo did not participate in any practices while he faced an uncertain future during training camp.

Now that he knows his role, as Trey Lance’s backup, Garoppolo will be ready to open the season in that position.

Coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Garoppolo will be the team’s No. 2 quarterback on Sunday when the San Francisco 49ers open the regular season against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

When asked how Garoppolo looks in practices, Shanahan said he looks the same as always.

“Good," Shanahan said. "Looks like Jimmy always has, throwing the ball real good. I think he's had three practices, two practices, but it's been good.”

Garoppolo last week agreed to accept a $17.2 million pay cut to remain with the 49ers for the upcoming season. He is scheduled for unrestricted free agency next spring.

Garoppolo underwent surgery in March to repair his damaged right shoulder. The 49ers listed him Wednesday as a full participant in practice.

Garoppolo grew up 30 miles north of Soldier Field in Arlington Heights, Ill. He made his first start with the 49ers against the Bears in 2017.

Now, he returns to his home area for his first game as the 49ers’ backup.