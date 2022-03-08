The quarterback carousel began to spin on Tuesday and one player who is expected to be riding it this offseason was in an operating room.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Garoppolo had surgery on his right shoulder Tuesday. Garoppolo hurt the shoulder in the team’s Wild Card round win over the Cowboys, but played through it until the 49ers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

Garoppolo is expected to be ready to return to action this summer, but there’s the rather large question of where he’ll be taking the field to answer before moving ahead to timetables for return.

49ers General Manager John Lynch said last week that he’s heard from multiple teams about trading for Garoppolo. One potential landing spot went away with the Broncos trading for Russell Wilson on Tuesday and further developments should be coming ahead of the start of the new league year next Wednesday.

Jimmy Garoppolo had shoulder surgery Tuesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk