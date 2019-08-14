Jimmy Garoppolo has had better days

For a moment Wednesday, it must have seemed like Nathan Peterman slipped across the Bay.

No, it was actually just Jimmy Garoppolo.

According to Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com, the 49ers quarterback threw interceptions on five straight attempts in practice.

“The defense did great today, and obviously he struggled,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “You hope to never have a day like. . . So when you do that, you hope that you practice long enough to give him a chance to play out of it.”

That could have meant for a long practice, but Garoppolo did break the skid with a touchdown pass, but not before defensive teammates Jaquiski Tartt, Tarvarius Moore, Richard Sherman, Ahkello Witherspoon, and Moore again were on the receiving end of passes.

“Sometimes it’s hard to make the right decisions when you’re fired up and competitive,” Shanahan said. “Usually, you make a bad play, it makes your mind go a little sideways.

“That’s why sometimes it is a good situation to put guys when that does happen. You try to protect them in a game, but in practice it’s the exact opposite. When there’s an issue, you kind of poke at it a little bit more to see how guys react.”

Today, Garoppolo reacted. Poorly.