Jimmy Garoppolo goes off schedule, finds George Kittle for TD

Jimmy Garoppolo is cooking in Mexico. On a third-and-3 from Arizona’s 39, Garoppolo stepped up through the pocket and had a chance to take off for a first down. Instead, as he got to the line of scrimmage he pulled up and floated a sweet throw to George Kittle who’d found his way behind Arizona’s defense. Kittle needed to break one tackle to find pay dirt for his third TD of the year.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire