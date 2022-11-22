Jimmy Garoppolo goes off schedule, finds George Kittle for TD
Jimmy Garoppolo is cooking in Mexico. On a third-and-3 from Arizona’s 39, Garoppolo stepped up through the pocket and had a chance to take off for a first down. Instead, as he got to the line of scrimmage he pulled up and floated a sweet throw to George Kittle who’d found his way behind Arizona’s defense. Kittle needed to break one tackle to find pay dirt for his third TD of the year.