Jimmy Garoppolo gleefully walks off field to cheers after 'unreal' 49ers win

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

It felt like a guarantee that Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers would part ways in the offseason. But after a shocking pay cut that brought Garoppolo back to the Bay as a backup quarterback and a devastating season-ending injury to Trey Lance, there was Garoppolo on Sunday, skipping towards the tunnel after the 49ers' 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Garoppolo triumphantly hoisted both fists in the air to the thunderous applause of 49ers Faithful.

"It's like you never left," a 49ers employee said to Garoppolo.

"Unreal," Garoppolo replied.

After speaking with the media following the win, Garoppolo was all smiles as he signed autographs for fans.

Garoppolo stepped in at quarterback when Lance went down with a broken ankle in the first quarter. He threw for 154 yards and one touchdown on 13-of-21 passing, finishing the game with a 100.1 passer rating.

Garoppolo will be the 49ers' starting quarterback for the rest of the season, just like the past five years which have resulted in 31 regular-season wins, two NFC Championship Game appearances and a trip to Super Bowl LIV.

The 49ers entered the season with Super Bowl expectations. With the veteran Garoppolo under center, that doesn't change.