Jimmy Garoppolo gives smiling answer on who 49ers' starting QB will be

Jimmy G gives smiling answer on who 49ers' starting QB will be originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Jacksonville Jaguars named Trevor Lawrence their starting quarterback on Wednesday, followed by the Denver Broncos naming Teddy Bridgewater as QB1. Instead of following those teams' footsteps, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan continued to toy with the media.

"I got a pretty good idea," Shanahan said Wednesday to reporters, regarding who will start for the 49ers.

This comes days after Shanahan refused to name a starter between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance on Sunday after the 49ers' preseason win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Garoppolo couldn't help but smile, laugh and echo his coach Wednesday when asked about who would start Week 1 for the 49ers.

"Yeah, I have a pretty good idea," Garoppolo said. "It's whatever he decides, yeah. I have a pretty good idea, I'm pretty happy with where I'm at right now and everything, and just the offense as a whole.

"But yeah, Kyle's the head man. He'll make the call."

Jimmy G also has a "pretty good idea" about who's starting at QB Week 1 😀 pic.twitter.com/YqlDLIIwtU — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 25, 2021

Even after the 49ers traded up to select Lance with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Shanahan and general manager John Lynch made it clear that they expected Garoppolo to still be the starter. But Shanahan opting from naming Jimmy G the official starter has opened eyes.

From his reaction, Garoppolo doesn't seem too concerned. Should he be, though?

