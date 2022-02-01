Jimmy Garoppolo gives heartfelt goodbye to 49ers, fans as uncertainty awaits

Jimmy G gives heartfelt goodbye as uncertain future awaits originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo did not save his goodbyes for another day.

He played his final game with the 49ers on Sunday.

All that remains are the details, such as where he is heading next and what the 49ers will receive in return.

The 49ers can be expected to give Garoppolo and his representation permission to seek a trade so that his next team will have the opportunity to sign him to a contract extension. Garoppolo has one year remaining on the five-year deal he signed with the 49ers in March of 2018.

Meanwhile, 49ers general manager John Lynch will try to negotiate a fair trade while keeping Garoppolo informed at every step in the process.

“I think they’re trying to do the best for me. I’m trying to do the best for them,” Garoppolo said Tuesday in a video call with Bay Area reporters. “We’re working together on that. (We) really haven’t made too much progress on it, but I think things will start happening here pretty quickly.

“We’ve done right by each other throughout this whole relationship. They’ve been very upfront. John has been awesome about it, just the communication part of it. We’ll work it out one way or another. I think both sides will be happy in the end.”

Garoppolo knew the plan when the 49ers made the trade to No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft was to spend one final season as the starter before the keys were turned over to Trey Lance.

Garoppolo, who had a no-trade clause for the 2021 league year, knew he entered the season with nothing to lose in what would likely be his final year with the 49ers.

“It honestly made things simpler in some ways because it took the weight off my shoulders, and now I could just go play football and enjoy this last year with the guys and create as many relationship as I could,” Garoppolo said. “And that’s what I tried to do this year, and I think it worked out pretty well.”

Garoppolo had a strong regular season but finished the season on a downward turn after sustaining a torn ligament in his right thumb on Dec. 23 against the Tennessee Titans.

Garoppolo said he is scheduled to see a specialist and get more opinions in the coming days. He said he hopes to be able to avoid a surgical procedure to repair the torn ulnar collateral ligament.

Garoppolo said there is “absolutely” a part of him that is looking for a fresh start away from the constant chatter about whether he or Lance is the best person for the present and future of the organization.

“(I) got a long career ahead of me,” said Garoppolo, 30. “I’m excited about it. I’m excited about the opportunities to come. I just want to go to a place where they want to win. That’s what I’m in this game for. I’m here to play football. I’m here to win football games.

“As long as I got that and good people around me, I think the rest will take care of itself.”

At the conclusion of his 17-minute video call with Bay Area reporters, he thanked the local media, calling it a "fun four years." He saved his final words to express appreciation for the support he received from team's fans.

“Faithful, thank you very much for everything,” Garoppolo said. “It’s been crazy, man. Just all the comebacks at Levi’s, comebacks on the road, ups and downs, it’s been a hell of a ride, guys. I love you guys. See ya.”

