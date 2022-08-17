Jimmy Garoppolo ghosting 49ers could impact trade value, Chris Simms says

Simms: Jimmy's ghosting past could add to lack of trade interest originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As the 49ers prepare for their second preseason game, Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the roster.

San Francisco reportedly is holding out to find a trade suitor for the veteran quarterback before Aug. 30, the final roster cut-down day when teams trim down to 53 players.

NFL analyst Chris Simms believes one of Garoppolo's off-the-field flaws could be contributing to the lack of trade interest.

"He goes off the radar there all the time," Simms said Monday on "Pro Football Talk" with Mike Florio.

"I’m not going to name the player, but I was at an event and the player who is a long-standing player with the 49ers is like, ‘I can’t get the quarterback to call me back. I’ve called him every day for a month.’

"You hear it from everybody. I’ve heard it from ex-coaches who have moved on. It’s weird. The organization has reached out to him at times and explained things to him, and they can’t get ahold of him. To the point where they have had to drive to his house and knock on the door and be like, ‘Hello? Are you alive? Are you there?’ "

That long history of being elusive in the offseason might be coming back to bite Garoppolo and the 49ers.

"I think there’s more than just the play on the field at hand here," Simms continued. "I think a lot of the NFL knows these stories a little bit, and I think that’s why we’ve had some teams kind of drag their feet and not sure if they want to go all in on the Jimmy Garoppolo trade."

Simms' stories of the quarterback are consistent with what Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reported last week, in what he dubbed the "Jimmy Garoppolo vanishing act."

Per Silver, the 49ers didn't hear from Garoppolo "for weeks and weeks" after he signed a five-year contract worth $137.5 million before the 2018 NFL season.

The biggest reason other organizations aren't jumping at the opportunity for Garoppolo likely is that teams are waiting for the 49ers to release him in a couple of weeks.

But as Simms points out, there could be other looming factors as well.

