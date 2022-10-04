Jimmy Garoppolo gets mojo back with 49ers offense in Week 4 win over Rams

Jimmy G back in synch with 49ers offense in win over Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — Motivated by a loss in the NFC Championship game just eight months ago, Jimmy Garoppolo got back in synch with his offense in the 49ers' 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

It wasn’t a perfect game but the veteran quarterback bounced back completing 16 of his 27 attempts for 239 yards and one touchdown. Garoppolo looked a little shaky at times in the second quarter especially when he threw three straight interceptions — to Charlie Woerner, Ray-Ray McCloud and Jauan Jennings.

The momentum changed in the sixth play of the ensuing drive, when Garoppolo threw a short pass to Deebo Samuel who broke multiple tackles for a 52-yard score. The touchdown seemed to reenergize the sidelines and carry them through the remainder of the game.



“You almost know that Deebo is going to have one or two of those in the game,” Garoppolo said. You don’t want to bank on it, but you almost can. It wasn’t so much about rhythm tonight, honestly, I thought it was third downs. It really put us in a good spot compared to last week.”

Garoppolo and the offense were more efficient on third downs converting five of their 12 attempts, in comparison to one of 10 attempts in Week 3 in Denver. Garoppolo added that the productivity allowed the run game to be more successful and subsequently allow more options from the playbook.

Getting another week of practice with the first team also helped Garoppolo feel more at ease under center, but the veteran play caller understands it will continue to be a process. While he was cleared to practice several weeks ago, it will take time for Garoppolo to have the same endurance he would usually have at this point in the season.

“I think every week I’ll keep feeling better and better,” Garoppolo said. “The shoulder, it’s tough during the season to get it right, but we have a long season ahead of us, so I think every week it will get better and better.”

After the game, Samuel shared that he felt Garoppolo getting back into his rhythm within the offense. The two connected on six of seven attempts for 115 yards and a touchdown. Samuel, of course, is a master at gaining yards after the catch, but their heightened chemistry was evident.

“With him having two weeks under his belt, we knew he would go out there and be the Jimmy that we know,” Samuel said. “Even though we missed a few, and we still have work to do, but he did a good job on third downs as well.”

Not only was Garoppolo motivated to get back into synch with his teammate but an added spark from Nick Bosa might have tipped the scales. The star pass rusher made the club’s loss in the NFC Championship game a topic of discussion this week and that made an impact on the quarterback.

“Just watching that film, you feel the emotions,” Garoppolo said. “Bosa was actually talking about it the other day and just watching it, it’s silent, but you take yourself back to that spot and put yourself back in that emotional state you were in. I think that’s good for competitors. I think last week also gave us a little motivation.”

