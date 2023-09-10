Jimmy Garoppolo gets first win with Raiders, who continue streak over Broncos

Jimmy Garoppolo got his first win as the quarterback of the Raiders, and Sean Payton took his first loss as coach of the Broncos.

The Raiders eked out a 17-16 win in Denver for their seventh consecutive victory over the Broncos.

Denver's new kicker, Wil Lutz, missed a PAT and a 55-yard field goal, and it settled for a 24-yard field goal with 8:54 left after failing to get into the end zone with two incompletions from the 5.

The Raiders finished with 261 yards, one more than the Broncos, and both teams had 10 penalties.

Garoppolo completed 20 of 26 passes for 200 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He threw touchdowns of 3 and 6 yards to Jakobi Meyers, who left for the locker room after taking an illegal hit from Kareem Jackson with 2:54 left. Meyers caught nine passes for 81 yards.

But Garoppolo's biggest play came with his feet.

He scrambled 8 yards on third-and-7 to the Denver 23, and the Broncos used their final timeout with 1:42 left. It allowed the Raiders to kneel down three times to end the game.

Russell Wilson went 27-of-34 for 177 yards and two touchdowns. He threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Lil’Jordan Humphrey and a 5-yard touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton, giving the Broncos a 13-10 halftime lead.