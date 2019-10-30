Jimmy Garoppolo-George Kittle connection stronger than ever for 49ers

SANTA CLARA -- 49ers tight end George Kittle was in a joking mood Thursday.

Before the 49ers practiced, Kittle complimented one reporter's hat, offered to hold another's microphone and ribbed another after answering their question. That's the norm for Kittle, and Jimmy Garoppolo, Kittle's quarterback, knows the experience all too well.

He's usually on the receiving end of the record-setting tight end's quips.

"Well, he's picked his spots correctly," Garoppolo said of Kittle messing with him. "He doesn't do it when it's like a huge, crucial point. Yeah, you know George, he is who he is and he's not going to hide it. You love having a guy out there like that, though, keep it light, keep everyone having fun."

Garoppolo has had plenty throwing to Kittle in critical situations this season. The QB is a perfect 16-of-16 for 150 yards when throwing to Kittle on third down, and 12 of those completions have resulted in first downs. Entering Week 9, Kittle ranked sixth in the NFL -- and first among tight ends -- in third-down receptions that moved the chains.

Kittle has been far and away Garoppolo's preferred target in every situation this season. Garoppolo has looked to his tight end more times (49) than the next two-closest pass-catchers -- rookie receiver Deebo Samuel and second-year pro Dante Pettis -- combined (45).

"Trust is a big part of it," Garoppolo said when asked about his third-down connections with Kittle. "It is. Just trusting that he's going to be in the right spot, him trusting me that I'm going to throw the right ball on time and just, yeah, there's so many reps and plays that go into that, that overt the course of time it just equals good results."

The pair built a strong rapport during Garoppolo's first season with San Francisco, but Kittle wasn't always the QB's preferred option. In 2017, Garoppolo targeted Kittle 19 times in five starts, throwing to four others at least that many times. The Iowa product actually averaged more targets per game during backup quarterback -- and college teammate -- C.J. Beathard's six starts (4.2) than Garoppolo's five (3.8).

Kittle set the NFL single-season record for receiving yards by a tight end in 2018 catching all but 12 of his 88 receptions from Beathard and Nick Mullens. Now, Kittle is on pace to set a career high in catches with Garoppolo as his QB, and the duo's chemistry is clearer than ever. It helps that Garoppolo's seven starts this season is the longest stretch the two have been on the field together.

"I don't think it was anything specific," Garoppolo said. "I think it was just hard work, putting in the reps in the offseason, training camp, OTAs, whatever it is. I think all those just add up over time."

Chances are the Garoppolo-Kittle connection will be one the 49ers rely on Thursday on short rest against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale. The Cardinals have allowed more receiving yards to tight ends than any other team this season (677) as well as eight touchdowns in eight games.

Whether or not that continues to be the case, you can count on Kittle to keep things light.

