Jimmy Garoppolo on his future as well as his favorite target Deebo Samuel

Yahoo Sports’ Matt Harmon visits with the 49ers quarterback and his father Tony Garoppolo. The Garoppolos joined Yahoo Sports in support of International Signing Day for young people entering skilled trades. Tony G. spent 40+ years as an electrician, so he understands the demand and need for skilled trade workers. Turning to the gridiron, and Jimmy G discusses his recovery from shoulder surgery and his future with the 49ers and in the NFL. Jimmy also hits on the recent contract issues with 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. How does Deebo’s quarterback see this issue playing out? For more information on International Signing Day, please visit kleintools.com and hbi.org.