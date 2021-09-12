Jimmy Garoppolo fumbles 49ers' first snap on brutal opening play

Jimmy G fumbles first snap vs. Lions on brutal opening play originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' offense didn't get off to an ideal start Sunday in San Francisco's season opener against the Lions in Detroit.

After stopping the Lions' offense on fourth-and-2 from the 49ers' 35-yard line, Jimmy Garoppolo and the offense took the field. But they weren't there for long.

Garoppolo and center Alex Mack had an exchange issue as Garoppolo fumbled the snap and the Lions recovered.

Not an ideal start 😬pic.twitter.com/FUB37lxlRK — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 12, 2021

Luckily for the 49ers, the Lions were only able to the ball about 5 yards before settling for a 51-yard field goal attempt that Austin Seibert hooked left keeping the game tied at zero.

The 49ers' next offensive snap went better as Raheem Mostert rushed for 11 and 9 yards before Garoppolo hit tight end George Kittle for a gain of 23 yards.

After Garoppolo worked the 49ers into the red zone, rookie quartberack Trey Lance entered and tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Trent Sherfield on the first pass of his NFL career.

First TD pass for Trey Lance 🙌pic.twitter.com/QjQwlH8lDJ — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 12, 2021

That's more like it.