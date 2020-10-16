Jimmy Garoppolo fully participates in practice again

Four days ago, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo‘s ankle clearly bothered him during a loss to the Dolphins, to the point where he was removed. Today, he fully participated in practice for the second straight day.

This puts him on track to play on Sunday night against the Rams, with one caveat. The ankle injury continues to be disclosed, which means it still exists. So even if he took every snap in practice, it doesn’t mean he moved well or without limitation or otherwise has returned to 100 percent.

It also doesn’t mean he’ll be fine on Sunday night, once he’s going full speed in a game setting. The 49ers didn’t even apply the “questionable” label last week to Garoppolo, and he still couldn’t finish the game.

So it looks like Garoppolo will play. Whether he’s healed or close to it remains to be seen.

Elsewhere for the 49ers, linebacker Kwon Alexander didn’t practice with a high ankle sprain, for the second straight day. Cornerback Dontae Johnson hasn’t practiced all week, due a groin injury. Running back Jeff Wilson and safety Marcell Harris practiced Wednesday and didn’t practice at all on Thursday, due to a calf and ankle injury, respectively.

Fully participating in Thursday’s practice, along with Garoppolo, were defensive lineman D.J. Jones (eye) and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (concussion).

