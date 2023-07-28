Jimmy Garoppolo out of Friday's practice with planned day off

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said earlier this week that Jimmy Garoppolo won't have any restrictions as the quarterback participates in training camp.

But Las Vegas is still doing some things to protect Garoppolo from potential injury.

Garoppolo did not participate in the Raiders' Friday practice. Per Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Garoppolo had a planned day off — one of several days off Garoppolo will have over the next few weeks.

Garoppolo’s schedule was made well ahead of time.

The Raiders signed Garoppolo, 31, to a three-year deal in March and he then underwent surgery to repair the foot he broke in December while playing for the 49ers. While he was in the building, Garoppolo didn’t get on the field for any of Las Vegas' practices in the spring.

Garoppolo has a long injury history since the Patriots selected him in the second round of the 2014 draft. He’s played every game of the season just once — in 2019 when the 49ers reached the Super Bowl. He came close to that in 2021 with 15 starts, but did miss two games due to injury.

Earlier this week, Garoppolo said there was “never really a worry” about his foot.

With planned days off throughout camp, the Raiders are trying to keep it that way.