Jimmy Garoppolo 'on fire' in first half against Falcons, Kyle Shanahan says

Shanahan: Jimmy G 'on fire' in first half against Falcons originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers had an opportunity to tighten their grip on the NFC West division but failed, falling 28-14 to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

San Francisco didn't receive much production from its running game as Jeff Wilson Jr. led all rushers with 25 yards, so the 49ers depended too much on their passing attack.

Jimmy Garoppolo threw for two touchdowns, both to Brandon Aiyuk. However, the veteran quarterback also had two passes picked off for interceptions; nonetheless, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was content with what he saw from Garoppolo.

"I thought Jimmy did some real good things," Shanahan told reporters after the loss. "I mean, especially there in the first half. I thought he was pretty on fire when we were throwing the ball. And I think there was one drive that we punted in the first half, and I thought he did a hell of a job.

"One was short because of the fumble, but the other two, he let us down and got his two touchdown throws. And in the second half, I thought he did some really good things. Would have been a huge difference. We came up with two of those deep balls that he threw, and I thought he played pretty good games."

The 49ers will have to figure out their issues with the running game to provide Garoppolo support as San Francisco will welcome the Kansas City Chiefs, who are coming off a loss to the Buffalo Bills, to Levi's Stadium for a Week 7 matchup.

