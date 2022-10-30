Jimmy Garoppolo finds Christian McCaffrey for TD pass vs. Rams
Christian McCaffrey has been a one-man wrecking crew vs. the Rams. He threw a touchdown to get the 49ers on the board, then he hauled in a leaping TD catch to give San Francisco the lead early in the second half. After the TD catch he’s up to 53 rushing yards, 44 receiving yards, a 34-yard passing TD and the receiving TD. Unbelievable game for him and the 49ers are up 17-14.