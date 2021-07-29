Jimmy Garoppolo feels 'fortunate' to have 49ers' coaching staff

Jimmy G feels 'fortunate' to have 49ers' coaches on his side originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo did not allow his ego to set up a roadblock this offseason.

As much as he might realize the 49ers set out to replace him this offseason, he has thick enough skin to not let it bother him too much.

The 49ers were clearly interested in Deshaun Watson before he became the subject of more than 20 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault. Coach Kyle Shanahan admittedly wanted Matthew Stafford before he ended up with the Los Angeles Rams.

The 49ers also made a phone call to the Green Bay Packers about Aaron Rodgers on draft day.

Finally, the club selected North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick. The 49ers traded their first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, as well as a third-rounder in 2022, to the Miami Dolphins to move up for Lance.

But when Garoppolo reported to camp this week, he did so as the team's No. 1 quarterback. Shanahan said on Tuesday that Garoppolo is the best quarterback in the building. That is the most notable show of support Garoppolo has received in a long time.

Is there anything else Garoppolo wants from the coaching staff in order to empower him to play well, lead the team and win games?

“I haven't put too much thought into that,” Garoppolo said.

Sure, there have been plenty of mixed signals. But Garoppolo suggested he is OK with Shanahan and the 49ers’ coaching staff because of his belief that they are well-equipped to help players succeed.

“I think our coaches are very unique in the sense that they're going to put you in a great position, every play, to be successful,” Garoppolo said on Wednesday. “I've been fortunate to be around some good coaches who always do that, but that's not the case in lots of teams around the league.”

Garoppolo has been successful when he has been on the field for the 49ers. In 31 regular season games with the 49ers, Garoppolo has completed 67.5 percent of his pass attempts with 46 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. His passer rating with the 49ers is 92.4. Garoppolo missed 23 starts due to injuries over the past two seasons.

The offseason did not go as he had hoped, but Garoppolo said he realizes he could be in far worse situations.

“To have the coaching staff that we have, I'm very fortunate,” he said. “I think our team is very fortunate, and at the end of the day, we're out there playing football and you just want them to put you in a good position.”

