Jimmy Garoppolo fans still showing love for quarterback at 49ers camp

Fan love for Jimmy persists as QB throws during 49ers camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Even though he could be on a different team by Week 1 of the upcoming NFL season, the 49ers Faithful still have love for Jimmy Garoppolo.

The former San Francisco starting quarterback hasn’t shied away from making his presence known at training camp over the last week, partaking in his throwing program in plain view of both fans and reporters.

As Garoppolo walked off the 49ers’ practice field to do some more throwing to the side on Wednesday, one fan excitedly waved the signal-caller over for a high-five.

Shouts of, “We love you Jimmy!” could be heard in the background as Garoppolo slapped the hands of several 49ers fans who came to Levi’s Stadium to watch practice.

And on Tuesday, a group of fans in the stands’ “Community Corner” watched Garoppolo put on a show on the facility’s side field. Even though the rest of the team was hard at work on the practice field in front of them, their backs were turned in order to take in Garoppolo’s progress.

Large group of fans at 49ers camp today more interested in Jimmy G throwing on the backfield than the team practice ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/HuJ4PewNaA — Angelina Martin (@angewrites) August 2, 2022

As he showed off his post-surgery throwing motion, the young fans shouted words of encouragement and asked for his autograph.

Garoppolo’s future with the 49ers is up in the air as the team and his agents search for a viable trade partner.

But in the meantime, it’s clear there are San Francisco fans who will always appreciate his time with the franchise.

