Jimmy Garoppolo fan makes hilarious admission about unwashed 49ers souvenir

No matter Jimmy Garoppolo's status on the depth chart -- starting quarterback or backup -- he's always been for the 49ers Faithful.

Ahead of the 49ers' Week 5 clash against the Carolina Panthers, Garoppolo took some time to autograph memorabilia for a handful of fans.

One young fan asked the quarterback if he remembered their interaction last season and made a hilarious revelation.

“Jimmy, you gave me your towel last year, remember that?” the fan asked Garoppolo, to which he responded, "Of course."

"I haven't washed it yet," the fan exclaimed.

Garoppolo broke out into a big smile and continued to sign autographs for fans in the Bank of America Stadium bleachers.

On the 49ers' first offensive drive, Garoppolo marched the team 75 yards down the field, capped off by a pass to Tevin Coleman for a nine-yard score and a 7-0 lead.

Whatever the team had cooking on that possession, it shouldn't change a thing the rest of the game.

Like that fan refusing to wash his lucky towel.