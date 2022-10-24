Jimmy Garoppolo explains momentum-shifting end-zone interception vs. Chiefs

Jimmy G explains momentum-shifting INT in end zone vs. Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Late in the second quarter of the 49ers' 43-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, San Francisco trailed by one point and was knocking on the door to retake the lead.

But on a third-and-3 from the Chiefs’ 5-yard line, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was under duress and threw a pass into the arms of Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams in the end zone.

Following the game, Garoppolo explained his intentions on the pass that ended up over the head of receiver Ray-Ray McCloud and a few feet short of tight end George Kittle.

“I just tried to throw it to George. Left it short there,” Garoppolo said. “A guy made a play. I didn’t even see it, but just left it short.”

Kansas City took over at the 6-yard line. The Chiefs ended up missing a field-goal attempt to end the half on the ensuing drive, but they scored on the first possession of the third quarter to take a 21-13 lead.

The 49ers scored just one more touchdown the rest of the game.

Garoppolo's interception was his fourth of the year. He finished the game against Kansas City with a season-high 303 passing yards, two touchdowns and one pick for a 99.3 passer rating.