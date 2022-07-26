Jimmy Garoppolo expected at 49ers camp for physical, Kyle Shanahan says

Shanahan expects Jimmy G to report to 49ers camp for physical originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Coach Kyle Shanahan expects quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to report to 49ers' training camp on Tuesday to undergo a physical, though he is unlikely to ever again step on the practice field.

Shanahan told Tim Kawakami of The Athletic on the TK Show podcast on Monday that he is looking forward to this season when he does not have to field questions about the identity of the team’s starting quarterback.

The transition has been made to second-year player Trey Lance, Shanahan made clear on the podcast.

“Had an awesome run with Jimmy. It was great,” Shanahan said. “But when you bring in the salary cap and things like that, there’s just so many tough decisions you have to make. We made that (decision) a year ago."

Shanahan said he believes “our team is ready for Trey” after he took over as the 49ers’ No. 1 quarterback during the offseason program.

Garoppolo is expected to report to the team’s facility in Santa Clara on Tuesday for the opening of training camp. After that, it is unclear how the 49ers will proceed. Garoppolo remains available in a trade after undergoing shoulder surgery in March.

“I know we have our physicals (Tuesday), so I’m not exactly sure how it’ll play out,” Shanahan said. “I haven’t seen Jimmy since the season ended.

“I know he’s gotten cleared by his doctor. He’s got to go through some things and be on a throwing program to where he can ease back into it like all guys do after a shoulder injury, but tomorrow is probably going to be the first time that I have gotten to see him, so I can’t wait to catch up on stuff. He’ll most likely do his physical and then we’ll play it from there.”

Garoppolo is scheduled to make $24.2 million in base salary for the upcoming season. If the 49ers part ways with Garoppolo via trade or release before the start of the regular season, the club would realize an immediate savings of $25.55 million on the salary cap.

“This is the business part of the league,” Shanahan said. “And whether it’s tomorrow, whether or a couple weeks from now, whether it’s right before Week 1, I think our team will be in a good spot. And Jimmy will be in a good spot, most likely somewhere else.”

Kawakami asked Shanahan if Garoppolo would see any practice time with the 49ers this summer if he is not traded.

His answer: “I think anything’s possible but that would surprise me right now.”

